Borsa Istanbul up at closing session

Türkiye's benchmark stock exchange was up 6,695.14 points at close, 0.11% over the previous close.

The index gained 7.36 points from last week's close.

Its highest level was 6,807.95 and lowest 6.626.30.

During Monday, 53 indexes gained value and 47 lost.

The total transaction volume reached 136.4 billion liras ($5.05 billion), while the overall value of the index was at 5.7 trillion liras ($212.4 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was at 26.9480 as of 19.14 (GMT1614), with the EUR/TRY at 29.8650 and GBP/TRY at 34.5400.