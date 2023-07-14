Turkish Airlines cancels some flights to Italy due to strike

Turkish Airlines has mutually canceled some flights scheduled for tomorrow due to a strike in Italy.

According to a statement from THY Press Office, the following flights will not be operated tomorrow:

Anadolujet's TK 7660 Sabiha Gökçen to Rome and TK 7661 Rome to Sabiha Gökçen, as well as THY's TK 1323 Istanbul to Bologna, TK 1324 Bologna to Istanbul, TK 1865 Istanbul to Rome, TK 1866 Rome to Istanbul, TK 1873 Istanbul to Milan, TK 1874 Milan to Istanbul, TK 1895 Istanbul to Milan, and TK 1896 Milan to Istanbul.





