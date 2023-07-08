US, China must talk 'directly' on economic concerns: Yellen

Washington and Beijing must communicate "directly" when they have concerns about each other's specific economic practices, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday at a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

"The fact that despite recent tensions we set a record for bilateral trade in 2022 suggests there is ample room for our firms to engage in trade and investment," she said at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse, during a trip where she has stressed greater cooperation between both sides.







