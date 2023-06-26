GERMANYS MINIMUM WAGE SET TO RISE TO €12.41 PER HOUR

News Economy Germany's minimum wage set to rise to €12.41 per hour

Germany's minimum wage is set to increase to €12.41 ($13.51) per hour starting from January 1, 2024, as per the latest recommendations put forth by the country's minimum wage commission.

The minimum wage would then rise again to €12.82 a year later under the commission's recommendations, which are almost always ratified into law by the Germany government.



The minimum wage would then rise again to €12.82 a year later under the commission's recommendations, which are almost always ratified into law by the Germany government.



Labour representatives on the commission, however, opposed the minimum wage hike as insufficient for workers hurt by high inflation.



"The resolution comes at a time of weak economic growth and persistently high inflation in Germany, which poses great challenges for companies and employees alike," the Minimum Wage Commission said in its decision.



The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) sharply criticized the decision.



Board member Stefan Körzell, who is also a member of the Minimum Wage Commission, said on Monday in Berlin that the €0.41 nominal raise would in fact amount to an enormous wage cut for the country's roughly six million minimum-wage workers, given high inflation.



Körzell said labour representatives had pressed for a raise to at least €13.50 but were rebuffed by company representatives and the chairwoman of the commission, Christiane Schönefeld.



Germany's Social Democrat-led coalition government last year bypassed the commission to hike the country's minimum wage from €10.45 to €12 in October. The increase had been a key campaign pledge of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



