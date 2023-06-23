Turkish Central Bank head voices confidence in fight against inflation

There is confidence that all the Turkish government's economic units have rolled up their sleeves to fight inflation, said the newly appointed Turkish Central Bank governor on Friday.

After meeting with the leadership of the Turkish Banks Association, Hafize Gaye Erkan told reporters in Istanbul that they had a very productive discussion with the banking sector.

They were briefed on the sector's issues and their requests to simplify the macroprudential framework, said Erkan, who was appointed early this month following Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's victory in Türkiye's May 28 presidential runoff.

She expressed confidence that all economic units are working hard to combat inflation in line with the government's economic targets, adding: "I am sure that we will tackle this in a stable, determined, and goal-oriented manner."

Erkan stressed the importance of price stability for financial stability, explaining that they would combat inflation by ensuring both price stability and financial stability.