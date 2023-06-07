Türkiye achieves the highest domestic oil production in 32 years

The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced the surpassing of the highest domestic daily production level in the last 32 years thanks to recent discoveries.



In a statement released at the end of 2023, it was highlighted that significant progress has been made towards the target of producing 90,000 barrels of oil per day.



The statement proudly pointed finger at: "Thanks to our new discoveries, we have exceeded the highest domestic daily production level of the past 32 years, reaching 70,076 barrels of oil equivalent. As we strive for an independent Türkiye in the field of energy, we are firmly advancing towards our end-of-year 2023 goal of 90,000 vpe/g."





