Technology companies laid off 200,000 people in first 5 months of 2023: The US tech giant is the leader

According to the information compiled from the Layoffs.fyi site, which has been following the layoffs in the technology world since the beginning of the Covid-19 epidemic, the layoffs in technology companies continue to increase.

Companies, including Google, Microsoft and Amazon, continue to lay off in 2023.

According to data from Layoffs.fyi, 718 tech firms have laid off 200,000 jobs worldwide since the start of the year. Last year, 1,056 technology companies laid off about 165,000 people.

Technology companies parted ways with 90,000 employees in the first month of the year. January 2023 was the month with the most layoffs in the technology sector since the beginning of the epidemic. In January 2022, only 510 people were laid off.

January-March 2023 was the worst quarter for layoffs in the tech industry. In the first quarter, 186,454 people were laid off. While 9,628 people were dismissed in the first quarter of 2020, which coincided with the period when the pandemic started, the 4th quarter of 2020 was the period when the least number of people were dismissed with 1,539 people.

Google is the company with the most layoffs

Looking at the sub-sectors, this year, the highest number of layoffs occurred in technology companies operating in the retail sector.

Since the beginning of the year, 27 thousand 541 people have been laid off in the retail sector, while the least number of layoffs was in the real estate sector with 1,829 people.

According to the site, the company with the most layoffs was identified as Google. Google, which has laid off 12 thousand people since the beginning of Covid-19, was followed by Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, respectively.

Meanwhile, it was stated that one of the most important reasons for the increase in layoffs in technology companies was artificial intelligence, while the British telecommunications company BT announced that it plans to lay off 40-55 thousand employees by 2030, of which 10 thousand jobs will be taken over by artificial intelligence.