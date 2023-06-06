News
Economy
Impending jail time for landlords who inflated rental prices drastically
In response to concerns over skyrocketing rental prices, legislative measures are being developed to combat exorbitant rent increases. The current 25 percent limit on rent hikes is anticipated to be extended, with additional provisions aiming to address the issue of unjustified profit from these exorbitant increases. Individuals found guilty of such practices could face imprisonment for up to three years, ensuring accountability and deterrence in the rental market.
Published June 06,2023
In a bid to combat exorbitant rent hikes, legislation is currently being developed. There are plans to extend the existing 25 percent limit on rent increases, with the aim of providing further protection to tenants.
Additionally, severe consequences await those who seek unjustified gains through exorbitant rent hikes, as they could face imprisonment for up to three years.
These measures reflect the determination to establish fair and reasonable rental practices, safeguarding the rights of tenants and promoting stability in the housing market.
The Turkish Grand National Assembly is gearing up for an intense and productive working period in the upcoming term. Several significant laws are slated to be implemented within a short timeframe, and one of them focuses on arrangements related to increasing rent prices.
The current decision, which restricts rent increases to 25 percent, is set to expire on July 1st. However, there are expectations for an extension of the regulation period.
Additional measures to address rental disputes are also being considered. The Ministry of Justice has concluded its preparations in this regard.
Consequently, an amendment to the Turkish Penal Code is being proposed to penalize those who unfairly profit from exorbitant rent increases exceeding the market average. Offenders could face imprisonment ranging from one to three years.
While crimes with a maximum penalty of two years typically do not result in pre-trial detention, individuals involved in exorbitant rent increase cases, which are subject to investigation for three years, may be subject to pre-trial detention at the court's discretion.
The legislation related to these matters is expected to be submitted to the Presidency of the Assembly in the near future.
Furthermore, the mandatory mediation period, adopted in the 27th term, will commence in September. Consequently, the lawsuit process without first going through mediation will be prohibited.