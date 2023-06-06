News Economy Impending jail time for landlords who inflated rental prices drastically

In response to concerns over skyrocketing rental prices, legislative measures are being developed to combat exorbitant rent increases. The current 25 percent limit on rent hikes is anticipated to be extended, with additional provisions aiming to address the issue of unjustified profit from these exorbitant increases. Individuals found guilty of such practices could face imprisonment for up to three years, ensuring accountability and deterrence in the rental market.

Published June 06,2023