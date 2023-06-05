Call to action: Britain urged to address exploitative child labour

An inquiry report released today sheds light on the alarming increase in children engaging in hazardous work globally and calls for urgent action to address this issue. The report, supported by the Consortium for Street Children and incorporating evidence from various organizations such as Unicef, the International Labour Organization, and Fair Trade Africa, aims to understand the underlying causes of exploitative child labour.

During the inquiry, testimonies were gathered from children who find themselves in the most perilous forms of employment, supporting not only themselves but also their families. To combat this issue effectively, the report urges the UK government to publish an updated modern slavery strategy that includes comprehensive measures to tackle all forms of child labour.

Specific recommendations put forth include amending the Modern Slavery Act 2015 to include child labour as a distinct reporting category for organizations under section 54(4)(a), and modifying the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 to make failure to comply with modern slavery statement reporting an offense leading to disqualification.

Sarah Champion, the driving force behind the inquiry, emphasized the need for increased transparency in supply chains to address the root causes of child labour. By setting a global standard and reorienting efforts toward safeguarding children's rights, the UK government can lead the way in combatting this pervasive issue.

Danny Burns, director of the Child Labour: Action Research Innovation in South and South-Eastern Asia (CLARISSA) program, stressed the importance of hearing directly from affected children to develop practical solutions. This includes exploring avenues to provide better financial support to prevent children from resorting to work for basic necessities, finding ways to combine education with work, and mitigating the adverse impacts of harsh working conditions such as long hours and dangerous environments.

The report serves as a call to action, urging the UK government to address exploitative child labour comprehensively and work collaboratively with stakeholders to protect children's rights and well-being. By implementing the recommended measures, the UK can make a significant contribution in tackling this violation of human rights and setting an example for other nations to follow.







