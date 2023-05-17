Putin: Situation on global oil market is absolutely stable

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the situation on the global oil market was, on the whole, "absolutely stable".

Speaking at a televised government meeting, he also said that Russia had been cutting oil production and it was at the "required level", adding:

"But all our actions, including those related to voluntary production cuts, are connected precisely with the need to maintain a certain price environment on world markets, in dialogue and contact with our partners in OPEC+."







