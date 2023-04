Japanese video games group Sega has offered to buy Finland's Rovio, maker of Angry Birds, valuing the company at over 700 million euros ($770 million), the companies said Monday.

"Combining the strengths of Rovio and Sega presents an incredibly exciting future," Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, CEO of Rovio, said in a statement, which added that Rovio was recommending shareholders to accept the offer.