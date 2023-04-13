News Economy China warns Berlin against politicizing entry to Hamburg terminal

China warns Berlin against politicizing entry to Hamburg terminal

DPA ECONOMY Published April 13,2023 Subscribe

The Chinese government has criticized a debate in Germany about the entry of Chinese state-owned company COSCO into a container terminal in the port of Hamburg.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told the press on Thursday: "We hope the German side will refrain from politicizing commercial cooperation and making it something about ideology or security."



He also said he hoped Berlin would be "objective, rational in viewing our practical cooperation and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies."



His comments refer to the Hamburg container terminal Tollerort, which has been registered as critical infrastructure, though little should change because the terminal was classified as such in 2018.



The designation stems from COSCO's entry into the container terminal, which has been controversial for some time. The registration as critical infrastructure requires the terminal to be under special protection.



COSCO initially wanted to take over 35% of the operating company of Container Terminal Tollerort and in return upgrade the terminal to make it its preferred transshipment hub in Europe.



However, a fierce political dispute erupted in the German government over whether to allow China to participate. Last October, the cabinet decided on a so-called partial prohibition, which only allows the Chinese company to acquire a stake of less than 25% and prohibits any further acquisition. Some politicians want the deal quashed.



Discussion of the terminal comes as German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock visits China for talks on business and foreign policy.



Baerbock began her visit in the port city of Tianjin, an hour's drive from Beijing, on Thursday, a day before she is due to hold political talks.









