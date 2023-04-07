Tesla recalls 422 U.S. vehicles over suspension part

Tesla is recalling just over 400 Model 3 vehicles in the United States because front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen.

Tesla will tighten or replace the lateral link fasteners to address the issue that could allow the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame on the recalled 2018 and 2019 model year vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a lateral link separation could shift the wheel alignment, causing instability and increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla said it has 25 warranty claims and 2 field reports since January 2019 which are related or could relate to the recall but no reports of crashes or injuries.

The new vehicle call back is an expansion of a 2021 recall for the same issue that covered nearly 2,800 Model 3 from the 2019-2021 model years and 2020-2021 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

That recall occurred after the Tesla said it escalated 39 service repairs in which one or both front suspension lateral link fasteners were found loose or missing.















