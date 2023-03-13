UK PM SUNAK: BRITAINS BANKS ARE WELL CAPITALISED, LIQUIDITY IS STRONG

 Contact Us
Published March 13,2023
Britain has well capitalised banks, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, adding his voice to ministers and officials who say there is no concern about systemic risk following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

"Our banks are well capitalised, the liquidity is strong," Sunak told ITV during a visit to the United States.

"I think the Bank of England Governor was right and the Chancellor was right to address this and make it clear that actually our banks are well capitalised and they don't have any concerns about systemic risk."