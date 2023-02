Russia and Belarus agree Russian gas price to stay at 2022 level until 2025

Russia and Belarus have agreed that Russia will continue to supply natural gas to Belarus at the 2022 price until the end of 2025, the Energy Ministry of Belarus said on Tuesday.

In 2022, Belarus, a close ally of Moscow, paid $128.50 per 1,000 cubic metres for Russian gas, well below the price paid by buyers of Russian gas in the European Union.