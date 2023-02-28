11 EU states agree to strengthen cooperation on nuclear energy

Eleven EU member states agreed Tuesday to strengthen cooperation on nuclear energy.

"On the occasion of the informal Council of energy ministers in Stockholm, the ministers and high-level representatives of eleven Member States, including Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Hungary, Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia, met this morning with the Commission and the Swedish Presidency to jointly reaffirm their desire to strengthen European cooperation in the field of nuclear energy," said a statement by concerned states.

The ministers agreed to foster closer cooperation between their national nuclear sectors to ensure the best cooperation across supply chains and to explore joint training programs and industrial projects, it said.

"Nuclear energy is one of many tools to achieve our climate goals, to generate base load electricity and to ensure the security of supply," according to the statement.