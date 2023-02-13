Amazon workers announce series of strikes at British warehouse

Amazon workers have announced a series of strikes at one of the company's warehouses in Britain in a dispute over pay.



The GMB union said more than 350 staff at the fulfilment centre in the English city of Coventry will walk out on February 28, March 2 and from March 13 to 17.



The union said its members made history last month by becoming the first Amazon workers in Britain to strike in their campaign for a pay rate of 15 pounds ($18.15) an hour.



Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organizer, said the "unprecedented" strikes showed the anger among Amazon workers.



She said: "They work for one of the richest companies in the world, yet they have to work round the clock to keep themselves afloat ... Amazon bosses can stop this industrial action by doing the right thing and negotiating a proper pay rise with workers."



