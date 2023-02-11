US blacklists 6 Chinese companies linked to balloon program

The Biden administration blacklisted six Chinese companies Friday that are tied to Beijing's surveillance-balloon program in retaliation for a suspected spy balloon that flew above the US.

The Commerce Department added the companies to the sanction for supporting military modernization efforts, specifically those related to aerospace programs, including airships and balloons and related materials and components.

The companies will be restricted from obtaining US items and technologies without US government authorization.

Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said China's use of high-altitude balloons violates US sovereignty and threatens national security.

''Today's action makes clear that entities that seek to harm US national security and sovereignty will be cut off from accessing U.S. technologies,'' he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a trip to Beijing following the balloon incident.

A fighter jet shot down the suspected balloon last Saturday off the coast of the state of South Carolina.

China has downplayed the incident saying the balloon was used for ''research, mainly meteorological, purposes'' and had blown off course.