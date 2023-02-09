Putin: Foreign companies suffering major losses since leaving Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that foreign companies were suffering big losses as a result of leaving the Russian market amid Western sanctions.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials broadcast on state television, Putin said that the potential for domestic business expansion was "colossal", and that Russia had not lost out from the departure of the foreign businesses.

RUSSIA SHOULD BECOME CENTRE OF DRONE DEVELOPMENT

Putin said that Russia should build a system for developing drones, and that the country should be a "source of technology and competence".

Russian forces have made extensive use of drones, including those purchased from Iran, during their ongoing military campaign in Ukraine.







