TÜRKIYES ANNUAL CONSUMER INFLATION FALLS TO LOWEST LEVEL IN ALMOST 11 MONTHS

Türkiye's annual consumer inflation falls to lowest level in almost 11 months

Türkiye's annual consumer inflation fell to 57.68% in January, an 11-month low, the county's statistical authority said Friday.

The figure slowed from 64.27% in December 2022, but exceeded market estimates.

According to an Anadolu survey on Wednesday, economists projected the rate would ease to 53.26% in January.

On a monthly basis, Türkiye's Consumer Price Index surged 6.65% in January, the highest figure since April 2022.

A group of 11 economists had forecast a 3.66% month-on-month hike in consumer prices last month.