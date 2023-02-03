TÜRKIYES ANNUAL CONSUMER INFLATION FALLS TO LOWEST LEVEL IN ALMOST 11 MONTHS

Türkiye's annual consumer inflation fell to 57.68% in January, an 11-month low, the county's statistical authority said Friday.
The figure slowed from 64.27% in December 2022, but exceeded market estimates.
According to an Anadolu survey on Wednesday, economists projected the rate would ease to 53.26% in January.
On a monthly basis, Türkiye's Consumer Price Index surged 6.65% in January, the highest figure since April 2022.
A group of 11 economists had forecast a 3.66% month-on-month hike in consumer prices last month.