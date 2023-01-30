Turkish economic confidence index up in January

Türkiye's economic confidence index posted an increase in January, up by 1.3% from December 2022, the country's statistical authority said on Monday.

The figure rose to 99.3 in January, increasing from 98.1 in the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Sub-indices posted mixed figures, while consumer confidence saw the largest increase.

The consumer confidence index was up by 4.6%, while the real sector index rose by 1.8%.

The construction confidence index was also up by 0.6%.

The sub-indices for the real sector and services decreased by 1% and 1.7%, respectively, month-on-month in January.