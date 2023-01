Irish no-frills airline Ryanair said Monday that it rebounded into net profit in the third quarter of its financial year, buoyed by strong demand over the festive period.

Ryanair logged a profit after taxation of 211 million euros ($229 million) for the three months to the end of December after a net loss of 96 million euros a year earlier, the Dublin-based carrier said in a results statement, adding that passenger traffic soared almost a quarter.