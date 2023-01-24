German foreign minister: We are fighting Russia, not each other

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for unity amongst Western allies in the midst of the debate over tank deliveries to Ukraine from Germany.



"We are fighting a war against Russia and not against each other," said Baerbock at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Tuesday.



She conceded that Germany should do more, saying: "Yes, we have to do more to defend Ukraine. Yes, we have to do more also on tanks," but stressed that unity amongst allies was still the most "crucial part" of supporting Ukraine against Russia.



She warned against finger pointing during ongoing disputes over whether or not Germany will allow the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks, which Kiev says are vital to retaking territory conquered by Russia. Internal disputes mean that Russian leader Vladimir Putin wins, said Baerbock.

