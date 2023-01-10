Kenya Airways blames Russia-Ukraine war for flight delays

Kenya Airways (KQ) apologized Tuesday for flight interruptions, noting they are due to delayed aircraft maintenance.

CEO Allan Kilavuka said the Russia-Ukraine war has made it difficult to secure aircraft components.

"The challenges have been occasioned by the Ukraine war crisis which has significantly crippled the Russian supply chain crucial to global aviation," Kilavuka said in a statement. "The aviation supply chain is highly dependent on raw materials from many countries including Russia. For example, 100 per cent titanium used on Embraer and 35 per cent titanium used on Boeing are sourced from Russia."

KQ said airlines have to search for parts required because of restricted inventory. To avoid supply delays, manufacturers are aiming to increase airplane component production in Europe and North America, where the majority of airlines purchase their components.

The company said if supply chain challenges persist, it would be forced to make changes in flight schedules with reductions of flights in some frequencies.

Kenya's flag carrier said it is currently finalizing a component support program that will help fast-track the securing of components and it is also actively engaging original equipment manufacturer partners to work on mitigation measures that should ensure the continuity of its network and operations.



