Elon Musk sells another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla shares

US business magnate Elon Musk has sold more shares of Tesla, worth $3.58 billion this time, according to financial filings of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Tesla CEO sold approximately 22 million shares of the electric carmaker, filings made publicly available Thursday showed.

It marks the second round of Tesla shares sold by Musk after he bought social media firm Twitter for $44 billion in late October.

In November, he unloaded $5 billion worth of his Tesla shares in just two days.

Musk on Tuesday lost his title as "the world's richest person" to Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of French fashion powerhouse LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Tesla shares have fallen 28% since Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27.