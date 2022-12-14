Delta Air Lines raises Q4 earnings guidance, sees strong 2023 growth

 Contact Us
Published December 14,2022
Delta Air Lines on Wednesday revised up its earnings per share (EPS) in the fourth-quarter to a range of $1.35 to $1.40 amid continued strong demand. The previous guidance was $1 - $1.25.

"Demand for air travel remains robust as we exit the year and Delta's momentum is building," said Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian.

Compared to the same pre-pandemic quarter in 2019, total revenue at the US airline is now expected to increase in a range of 7& to 8%, updated from previous guidance range of 5% to 9%.

For full year 2022, the Atlanta-based company expects EPS to be $2.12 to $2.17. Adjusted EPS guidance is now $3.07 to $3.12, which reflects the increased outlook for the December quarter. Total revenue is estimated in a range of $45.5 billion to $45.6 billion.

For 2023, Delta projects 15% to 20% revenue growth over 2022. Also, the company plans to generate more than $2 billion of free cash flow, enabling further debt reduction.

The company reiterated its 2024 targets, including earning over $7 per share and strengthening the balance sheet to return to investment grade metrics.