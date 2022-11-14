First UN humanitarian convoy reaches Kherson after liberation

The first UN humanitarian convoy has reached the people in the liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson.



On board were food, drinking water, hygiene products, kitchen utensils as well as bedding, warm blankets and solar lamps, according to a statement by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



In total, more than 6,000 people have been supplied. One hospital received medicines and material for the treatment of more than 1,000 patients. According to Ukrainian sources, about 80,000 of the former 280,000 inhabitants are still in the city.



According to the United Nations, water and electricity are scarce in Kherson, markets lack food and hospitals and doctors' surgeries do not have enough medicine.



More convoys are planned for the next few days. In other previously liberated villages nearby, more than 12,000 people already received humanitarian assistance in recent weeks.



