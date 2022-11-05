Twitter losing over $4 million a day: Elon Musk

Elon Musk said on Saturday on Twitter that Twitter is losing over $4 million a day, regarding the force reduction in Twitter.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," he tweeted.

"Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

He also said, "Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter's strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged."

Five former employees filed a lawsuit alleging Twitter failed to provide adequate notice of job cuts on Thursday.

Several celebrities have voiced their disapproval of Elon Musk's plan to charge $8 per month for blue ticks on Twitter. Many have compared the billionaire to a fictional character who asks friends to do chores and then charges them.

Musk also criticized businesses for withdrawing their advertising from the platform. He said that Twitter has seen a massive drop in revenue as a result of activist groups pressuring advertisers, despite the fact that nothing has changed with content moderation and they did everything they could to appease the activists.