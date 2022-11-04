Turkish Airlines wins sustainability award for earth-friendly fuel

Turkish Airlines has received the Airline Sustainability Innovation of the Year award by Centre for Aviation (CAPA) for its innovative efforts for sustainability.

According to a statement from the national flag carrier on Friday, the airline was honored for developing the Microalgae Based Sustainable Bio-Jet Fuel Project (MICRO-JET), in which it worked closely with scientists to develop the world's first carbon negative sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The MICRO-Jet project, carried out with Istanbul's prestigious Boğaziçi University, aimed to produce biofuels from microalgae using hydro-processed fatty acids and hydrothermal liquefaction methods.

Levent Konukcu, Turkish Airlines chief investment and technology officer, said: "As the airline that flies to more countries than any other airline in the world, we appreciate the sustainable aviation fuel as a key element in our sustainability strategy on reducing aviation's environmental impact."

Konukcu added that the company is committed to continue to invest and support sustainable aviation fuels and focus on the future of the world.