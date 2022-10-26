German zoo to close terrarium due to high energy costs

Because the zoo in Dresden can no longer handle the rising energy costs for its terrarium, the animal house is to be closed. The building is a structure dating back to 1961.

Since it is a terrarium, it must be permanently heated to 28 degrees. In the wake of rising energy prices, the zoo is now closing the house in order to "not run the terrarium to its planned end at any price," as the zoo writes on its website.

The original plan was for the terrarium not to close until next year's planned opening of a new orangutan house. The animals from the terrarium were to move to the orangutan house. But now the energy crisis is throwing a wrench in the zoo's plans.

Affected are animals such as emerald monitor lizards, Australian freshwater crocodiles and snakes. Some of the animals will nevertheless remain at the zoo. Others will be given to private individuals and, other zoos, according to the plans.

According to information on its website, Dresden Zoo is the fourth oldest zoo in Germany and looks back on a long, moving history and tradition.



