Swiss pilots withdraw strike threat after weekend deal

The pilots of Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss have withdrawn their threat to strike after an agreement was reached.



The pilots' association Aeropers and Swiss chief executive Dieter Vranckx reached an agreement over the weekend, Swiss confirmed on Monday.



The Swiss pilots had threatened to go on strike next weekend after fighting for better working conditions for months.



The dispute is about a collective labour agreement between the parties that Swiss terminated in February 2021.



Swiss ground staff and the ground handling company Swissport have also been in dispute over workload and wages in recent months.



In both cases, the companies finally relented and granted the employees significantly better conditions.



