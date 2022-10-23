Germans planning to cut costs when going on winter trips, poll finds

Fewer Germans may be heading to ski resorts or other areas popular for winter vacations in the coming months as people seek to save money amid soaring costs, a poll has found.



Almost half of people in Germany who would usually take a winter vacation are now either going to skip a trip this year or find a cheaper option as prices rise, according to the YouGov survey.



Some 23% of respondents said they would scale down their holiday plans while 26% will cancel altogether. Only a quarter are not planning to make any changes to their plans, said the poll that was carried out on behalf of Bavarian sportswear manufacturer Schöffel.



When it comes to ideas for cutting costs, respondents suggested shorter holidays, scaling back their skiing activities, or travelling to a place closer to home. Further areas for making savings included not eating as often at restaurants and going out less.



The survey polled 2,041 people from September 19 to 21.



Energy prices are reaching record levels in Europe due to the war in Ukraine. High inflation is expected to send the German economy into recession in the coming quarters. In September, annual inflation hit 10%.

