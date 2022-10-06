Cup of coffee 'almost a luxury' in EU as prices soar: Eurostat

A photo illustration shows an automatic coffee machine pouring an espresso into a glass in a home in Sydney, Australia May 3, 2017. (REUTERS File Photo)

Coffee prices in the EU were up 16.9% year-on-year in August, according to the latest figures from the bloc's statistical office.

The soaring cost has made "this morning staple almost a luxury," Eurostat said in a report released on Thursday.

The price of fresh whole milk was also on average 24.3% higher, while that of fresh low-fat milk increased by 22.2%.

Sugar prices were up 33.4% on annual basis in August, making a single cup of coffee all the more expensive.

Finland saw the highest annual jump of 43.6% in coffee prices, while Hungary posted a 51.7% increase in prices for whole-fat milk, according to Eurostat data.

The highest annual inflation in sugar prices-109.2%-was recorded in Poland.