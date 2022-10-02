Danish authority: Nord Stream pipelines leaks appear to be over

The Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea have stopped leaking gas after they were apparently damaged, Danish authorities have said.



The operator of the underwater Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Nord Stream AG, confirmed that the pressure in the pipeline has stabilized, the Danish energy authority said on Twitter on Sunday, adding that this indicates no more gas is venting.



The agency had already announced on Saturday that gas has stopped leaking from the underwater Nord Stream 2 pipeline.



Since the early hours of Monday, a total of four leaks - two in Danish and two in Swedish waters - have been detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which carried Russian gas to Europe until they were shut down in recent months as Russia lashed out against Europe, which had laid sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.



Many European states assume sabotage was behind the leaks.



At least two explosions had occurred under water, Denmark and Sweden said in a letter dated Thursday. Seismological institutes measured a magnitude of 2.3 and 2.1, which "probably corresponds to an explosive charge of several hundred kilograms."



Swedish authorities had already reported on Saturday that the amount of gas leaking from the pipelines was declining.



