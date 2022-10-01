Indian premier launches 5G services

India on Saturday launched 5G internet services in the country, ushering in a new technological era.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G services during the 6th edition of the India Mobile Congress 2022 being held in the national capital New Delhi.

At the launch, Modi said the day is "historic" and that the launch is a gift from the "telecom industry to 130 crores (1.3 billion) Indians."

He added that the launch is a significant achievement for the country's "Digital India" initiative, which aims to "transform India into a digitally empowered society."

In a statement issued ahead of the launch, the Prime Minister's Office stated that 5G technology will "provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications," ushering in a "new technological era."

"It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency," it said.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Communications said, "the launch of 5G services follows years of intense preparation."

"Recently, 5G spectrum auctions were conducted successfully and 51,236 MHz (megahertz) was allocated to Telecom Service Providers," it said, adding, "the auction aggregated the demand for a robust 5G ecosystem."

The ministry noted that 5G technology has the potential to "unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society."

"It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the 'Digital India' vision.

"The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 Billion by 2035," the ministry said.

After the launch, the services will be available in selected cities, with the ministry stating that they will gradually cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

In July, the ministry informed parliament that the country had over 800 million mobile internet subscribers as of May this year.