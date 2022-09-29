 Contact Us
News Economy Germany faces threat of economic and social crisis - economy minister

"The energy crisis that we are experiencing in Europe threatens to grow into an economical and also a social crisis," Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters as the government announced funding of up to 200 billion euros ($194 billion) in response to soaring energy prices.

Reuters ECONOMY
Published September 29,2022
German businesses and households must reduce their gas usage further as Germany battles an economic war with Russia, German government ministers said on Thursday.

"We find ourselves in an energy war," Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, adding that Germany would respond with its full economic might.