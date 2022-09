A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Nantes, France, June 30, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

TotalEnergies of France on Saturday signed up for a major new investment in Qatar's expansion of natural gas production which will partly ease Europe's energy crisis.

Qatar Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told a news conference that the French giant, which agreed one $2.5 billion investment in June, would also join the effort to expand Qatar's North Field South project.