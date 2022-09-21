Norway to supply offshore wind energy to US

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store confirmed at the New York Climate Week on Wednesday that Norway will supply the United States with offshore wind power to help achieve the ambitious climate targets in New York and the US.

According to Store, nearly 2 million US homes will benefit from the Norwegian Equinor electricity initiative, which is the largest offshore wind power project off the coast of New York.

The minister said the Norwegian business sector can deliver technology and solutions "that promote the global energy transition" that will help achieve "ambitious" climate targets.

He pointed out that the energy crisis has been brought about by Russia's war on Ukraine and by Russia stopping gas supplies.

'We are faced with challenges that are formidable and seem almost impossible to resolve," Store added.

He stressed that emissions must be cut rapidly and urged for a new global energy system to be developed within a few decades.

"At the same time, we will be navigating the challenging years ahead as Europe moves away from its reliance on Russian gas," said Store.

In June, the minister said Norway will be allocating 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2040 -- equal to Norway's current energy consumption.

The first electricity deliveries are expected to be completed in 2026.



