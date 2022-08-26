Scandinavian airline SAS further into red after pilot strike

A 15-day pilot strike led to heavy losses between May and July for Scandinavian airline SAS despite strong demand, the company said on Friday.



July's labour action affected more than 380,000 passengers, with 4,000 flights cancelled during Europe's holiday season, according to SAS.



"Overall underlying demand for travel was healthy during the summer quarter and SAS noted an increasing number of passengers eager to travel as restrictions were lifted across the globe," SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff said.



However, the quarter was impacted by both the strike and the air travel disruption issues seen all over Europe in recent months, van der Werff said.



Due to delayed aircraft deliveries and staff shortages, around 1,600 more SAS flights in Europe will be cancelled in the coming months. The staff shortage is also related to the strike because many pilots were now catching up on their holidays, SAS said.



At the beginning of the year, the ailing airline announced a cost-cutting programme and then filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July.



At the beginning of August, the US investment company Apollo Global Management said it would lend the airline $700 million to restructure. The agreement still has to be approved by the courts.