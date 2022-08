Hungary unemployment rate rises in July

Hungary's unemployment rate rose slightly in the May to July period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in May-July from 3.2% in April-June.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 159,900 in the May to July period from 156,900 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 9.9% in the three months ended July.The employment rate also rose marginally from 64.0% to 64.1%.



Data also showed that the unemployment rate for the month of July was 3.5% versus 3.3% in June.