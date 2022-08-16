Robot dog with rocket launcher exhibited at Army-2022 expo in Russia

A robot dog that has a rocket launcher on its back was also among the guests in the exposition of Army-2022 that was held in Moscow, Russia on Monday.

The developers said that the machine was fabricated with the usage bionics, which is why it seems like a dog, especially dynamically.

They also indicated to the agency RIA Novosti that it is a prototype of the robotic system of M-81, and it is capable of firing at targets and transporting weapons, as well as participating in tasks of object detection, patrolling, and surveillance.

It can also be used in emergency areas for recognition tasks, moving through debris, and delivering medicine.

The robot was developed by the Russian engineering company Intellect Machines which is working in the areas such as robotics, weaponry, and artificial intelligence.