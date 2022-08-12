TÜRKIYES INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT RISES 8.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JUNE

Türkiye's calendar-adjusted industrial production jumped 8.5% year-on-year in June, the country's statistical authority said on Friday.

The manufacturing index posted the best performance among industrial sub-sectors in June, up 10% from the same month last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data.

The mining and quarrying index decreased 7.1%, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased 0.6% in June 2022, compared with the same month last year.

Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, industrial production increased 1.3%.

"When the subsectors of the industry were examined, while mining and quarrying index decreased by 2.1%, manufacturing index increased by 1.6% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index rose by 0.1% in June 2022, compared with previous month," said TurkStat.