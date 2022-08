Huawei revenue down more than 6 percent in first half of 2022: company data

Chinese telecom giant Huawei made 301.6 billion yuan ($44.8 billion) in revenue in the first half of 2022, down 6.2 percent on the previous year as the Covid-19 pandemic and US-China trade rivalry hit sales, company figures showed Friday.

"While our device business was heavily impacted, our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth," Ken Hu, Huawei's rotating chairman, said in a statement.