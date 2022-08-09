Ferrari recalls almost every car sold since 2005

Known especially for their speed, Ferrari has an important place within the car market, which makes their brakes an important issue as well.

And now, Ferarri has quite a big problem with stopping in its cars as 19 of its models, dating back even to 2005, reportedly have a risk for a potential brake failure, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

There are nearly 20 Ferrari models that were recalled for this issue.

NHTSA filing has said that the issue is about the brake fluid reservoir cap that "may not vent properly, creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir, and resulting in a brake fluid leak that may lead to a partial or total loss of brake function."

If you were wondering how many cars would that recall amount to, the NHTSA recall report says that a walloping 23,555 Ferraris are included in it and they will need to go under service.

We should keep in mind that the average price of a Ferrari is a couple of hundred thousand dollars at the very least, which would mean that billions of dollars worth of Ferraris are potentially defective.

For the repairing process, on the other hand, Ferrari will be replacing the brake fluid reservoir cap and then updating the software in the affected vehicles. It will also provide a different warning message should the vehicle in question loses sufficient brake fluid.

Ferrari owners should be receiving messages from the company with instructions for proactive repairs before September 24, 2022.