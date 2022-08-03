TÜRKIYES ANNUAL INFLATION AT 79.6% IN JULY

A man looks at a butcher shop window in Ankara, Türkiye February 16, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 79.6% in July, up from 78.6% in June, official figures revealed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index saw a 2.37% rise on a monthly basis, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

An Anadolu Agency survey predicted that the consumer price index would rise 3.4% in July, while the economists surveyed forecast annual inflation would climb to 81.42%.

The lowest annual increase was in the communication sector with 25.79%.

It was followed by the education sector with 26.82%, clothing and footwear with 32.09%, and health with 48.44%.

The largest annual rises were seen in transportation with 119.11%, food and non-alcoholic beverages with 94.65%, and furnishings and household equipment with 88.35%.