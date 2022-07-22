NEW COMPANY LAUNCHES IN TÜRKIYE UP 20% IN YEARS FIRST HALF

New company launches in Türkiye up 20% in year's first half

The number of newly established companies in Türkiye jumped 20.8% on annual basis in the first half of this year, the country's top trade body said on Friday.

Some 66,021 new companies were set up in the January-June period, according to data released by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Among them were 9,828 foreign-partnered or foreign-funded companies.

A total of 9,961 companies went out of business in the same period, an 83.3% rise from a year ago.

In June, 13,396 companies started doing business in Türkiye, a 40% annual increase.

The number of companies that went out of business in June more than doubled to 2,640.

According to the TOBB report, 2,228 companies with foreign capital were set up last month.