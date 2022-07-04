Kremlin says 'we need to wait and see' on Russian oil price cap

Russia needs to wait and see how proposals to cap the price of Russian oil exported abroad are finalised, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Commenting on reports that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had proposed capping Russian oil's purchase price at around half the current purchase price, Peskov said that other countries may disagree with Tokyo's cap level proposals.

Speaking also about the deadly unrest that has broken out in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region, Peskov said that it was an "internal matter" for Tashkent.

Peskov said that Russia considered Uzbekistan a "friendly country" and had no doubt that its leadership would work to resolve the issue.

Eighteen people were killed and 243 wounded during unrest in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan province last week over plans to curtail its autonomy, Uzbek authorities said on Monday.