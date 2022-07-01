News Economy Erdoğan announces 30% hike in monthly minimum wage

Due to the increasing cost of living, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced a 30% hike in the monthly minimum wage, the second hike so far this year.



The minimum wage in Turkey is normally updated only once, at the start of each year.



The minimum wage is now 5,500 liras ($328), Erdoğan told reporters in Ankara, adding tax exemptions for employers would continue.







