World will not be the same economically: Bosnian leader

Bosnia Herzegovina's chairman said on Tuesday in a speech that the world economy will not be the same after Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Speaking in an economy forum, Sefik Dzaferovic said that currently, the world is facing important economic difficulties.

"While we had not yet fully recovered from the covid-19 pandemic, Russia's attack on Ukraine yielded serious economic problems for us," Dzaferovic said.

"After Russia's attack on Ukraine, the world will not be the same from an economic perspective," he added.

Stressing that they will be looking for a solution to the crisis, he assessed that "Russia's aggression towards Ukraine not just brought war to Europe, but it also tested our basic survival issues and capabilities."

Dzaferovic also added that despite the Russian influence in the region, Bosnia Herzegovina is in solidarity with Ukraine.

"We are hoping that the war ends as soon as possible," he said.

"With the situation that we are in, while we don't know what will happen next month, we cannot predict what will happen in a year. But we know that winter is approaching with uncertainty, and the energy, food, production, and distribution sectors will be affected the most by the crisis."