Belgium inflation highest since October 1982

Belgium's consumer price inflation accelerated further in June to reach its highest level in nearly four decades, driven primarily by increased energy prices, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 9.65% year-over-year in June, faster than the 8.97% rise in May.



Moreover, the latest inflation was the strongest since October 1982, when prices had grown 9.84%.



The recent upturn in inflation was largely driven by a 55.99% jump in energy prices.



Food prices also logged a sharp growth of 8.44%.



Excluding energy, inflation rose to 5.26% in June from 4.53% a month ago.



The core inflation, which excludes energy products and unprocessed food, also increased to 5.07% in June from 4.43% in May.



Inflation based on the health index stood at 8.72% in June, up from 8.34% in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.85% in June.